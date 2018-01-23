The OECD’s 2014 Review of Risk Management Policies: Resilience to Major Floods in the Seine Basin highlighted challenges to improving resilience to this risk in terms of governance, knowledge, urban development, infrastructures and funding. The review identified opportunities, especially those offered by the Greater Paris project, to meet these challenges, through 14 recommendations made within the framework of the OECD High Level Risk Forum. This paper reviews progress made and identifies future challenges.
Preventing the Flooding of the Seine in the Paris – Ile de France Region
Progress Made and Future Challenges
Policy paper
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers

