Many of the OECD Test Guidelines are applicable, with conditions in some cases, while some are inadequate for testing Manufactured Nanomaterials (MN) as measuring, dosing, delivery and tracking nanomaterials are not reliably accomplished at this stage. Therefore, the review of OECD Test Guidelines reinforced the need for guidance document(s) in the near future.
Preliminary Review of OECD Test Guidelines for Their Applicability to Manufactured Nanomaterials
OECD Series on the Safety of Manufactured Nanomaterials and other Advanced Materials