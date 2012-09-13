Skip to main content
Portugal - Solid Foundations for a Sustainable Fiscal Consolidation

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92smwbrfs1-en
Authors
David Haugh, Stéphane Sorbe
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Haugh, D. and S. Sorbe (2012), “Portugal - Solid Foundations for a Sustainable Fiscal Consolidation”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 985, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92smwbrfs1-en.
