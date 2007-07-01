Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Portfolio Investment in an Intertemporal Setting

Assessment of the Literature and Policy Implications for Latin American Pension Systems
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/104700065441
Authors
Guillermo Larrain Rios
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Larrain Rios, G. (2007), “Portfolio Investment in an Intertemporal Setting: Assessment of the Literature and Policy Implications for Latin American Pension Systems”, OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/104700065441.
Go to top