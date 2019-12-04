Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Population ageing and sub-central governments

Long-term fiscal challenges
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/00db7ac4-en
Authors
Céline Colin, Bert Brys
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Colin, C. and B. Brys (2019), “Population ageing and sub-central governments: Long-term fiscal challenges ”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 30, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/00db7ac4-en.
Go to top