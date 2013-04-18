Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Pomorskie Region: Responding to Demographic Transitions Towards 2035

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k48189zpsmw-en
Authors
Iwona Sagan, Cristina Martinez-Fernandez, Tamara Weyman
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Sagan, I., C. Martinez-Fernandez and T. Weyman (2013), “Pomorskie Region: Responding to Demographic Transitions Towards 2035”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2013/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k48189zpsmw-en.
Go to top