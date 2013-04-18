Pomorskie Region: Responding to Demographic Transitions Towards 2035

This paper outlines the findings of the Poland case study of the Pomorskie region for the international project, Local scenarios of demographic change. The Pomorskie region is located in the northern part of Poland on the coast of the Baltic Sea, regional boarders were established during the 1999 administrative reforms. Despite the region experiencing population growth, there is a growing share of elderly people in the social structure and the number of people in the pre-working age is decreasing. Although the authorities are aware of the demographic challenges, local and regional policy must be applied to manage the demographic transition, with emphasis being placed on infrastructure and services for the ageing population, developing the silver economy, encouraging life-long learning and examining the opportunities provided by being within the Baltic Sea region.