Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Policy Responses to the Economic Crisis

Investing in Innovation for Long-Term Growth
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/222138024482
Authors
Dominique Guellec, Sacha Wunsch-Vincent
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Guellec, D. and S. Wunsch-Vincent (2009), “Policy Responses to the Economic Crisis: Investing in Innovation for Long-Term Growth”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 159, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/222138024482.
Go to top