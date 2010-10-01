Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Policy Responses in Emerging Economies to International Agricultural Commodity Price Surges

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km6c61fv40w-en
Authors
Darryl Jones, Andrzej Kwieciński
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Jones, D. and A. Kwieciński (2010), “Policy Responses in Emerging Economies to International Agricultural Commodity Price Surges”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 34, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km6c61fv40w-en.
Go to top