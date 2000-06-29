Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Policy Interdependence during Economic Transition

The Case of Slovakia 1999-2000
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/668888088480
Authors
Joaquim Oliveira Martins, Tristan Price
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Oliveira Martins, J. and T. Price (2000), “Policy Interdependence during Economic Transition: The Case of Slovakia 1999-2000”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 253, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/668888088480.
Go to top