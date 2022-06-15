The importance of financial education in the workplace continues to grow as working adults are constantly confronted with issues affecting their immediate and long-term financial resilience and well-being. This policy handbook provides insights for designing workplace financial education, such as understanding the audience, identifying appropriate delivery mechanisms, creating or finding appropriate content, incentivising participation, evaluating outcomes and learning from the experiences of others. It provides case studies and practical guidance to policy makers, employers and financial education providers interested in improving the financial literacy of employees.
Policy handbook on financial education in the workplace
Policy paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Abstract
