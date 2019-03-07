The report reviews the available evidence, which is at times scant, but generally points in a similar direction. Girls and women are often affected more negatively by environmental damage, and poor women in low income countries are typically the worst affected. The report also elucidates how women’s involvements in environmental decisions can bring about major improvements in advancing environmental objectives.
Policy Coherence for Sustainable Development and Gender Equality
Fostering an Integrated Policy Agenda
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers