Policy Coherence for Development: Promoting Institutional Good Practice sets out the latest thinking on institutional approaches to help governments achieve policy coherence in support of development. It provides a synthesis of lessons learned from peer reviews of OECD countries, specific case studies, and recent workshops involving senior government officials. It offers practical ways forward for mustering political will, building analytical capacity, improving co-ordination mechanisms, and taking action in specific priority areas. It suggests an analytical framework to help assess and compare how well countries join-up policies across government to meet agreed development goals. Achieving policy coherence is one of the most difficult political and economic challenges of development, and this book highlights examples of good institutional practice among OECD countries in addressing this issue.