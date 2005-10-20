Policy Coherence for Development: Promoting Institutional Good Practice sets out the latest thinking on institutional approaches to help governments achieve policy coherence in support of development. It provides a synthesis of lessons learned from peer reviews of OECD countries, specific case studies, and recent workshops involving senior government officials. It offers practical ways forward for mustering political will, building analytical capacity, improving co-ordination mechanisms, and taking action in specific priority areas. It suggests an analytical framework to help assess and compare how well countries join-up policies across government to meet agreed development goals. Achieving policy coherence is one of the most difficult political and economic challenges of development, and this book highlights examples of good institutional practice among OECD countries in addressing this issue.
Policy Coherence for Development
Promoting Institutional Good Practice
Report
The Development Dimension
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
14 February 2024
-
9 December 2021
-
29 June 2021
-
Report8 September 2020
-
31 August 2020
-
23 June 2020
-
30 April 2020
-
27 November 2019
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
21 May 2024
-