Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Policy Coherence for Development

A Background Paper on Foreign Direct Investment
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/421546013218
Authors
Thierry Mayer
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Mayer, T. (2006), “Policy Coherence for Development: A Background Paper on Foreign Direct Investment”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 253, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/421546013218.
Go to top