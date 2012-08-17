Policy Brief on Senior Entrepreneurship

This paper addresses the demographic shift in the European Union towards an ageing population and its implications for entrepreneurship. Despite the potential for healthy older individuals to contribute to economic activity, few are engaged in entrepreneurship, especially women. Policy recommendations include fostering awareness of the benefits of entrepreneurship among older individuals, supporting relevant business networks, providing entrepreneurship training, and ensuring access to financing. Additionally, the paper advocates for promoting acquisition as an entry point into entrepreneurship and encouraging older individuals to mentor younger entrepreneurs. It emphasizes the importance of tax and social security systems that do not discourage entrepreneurship among older people.