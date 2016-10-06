Skip to main content
Policy brief on scaling the impact of social enterprises

Policies for social entrepreneurship
https://doi.org/10.1787/34ab6255-en
Authors
OECD, European Commission
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
OECD/European Commission (2016), “Policy brief on scaling the impact of social enterprises: Policies for social entrepreneurship”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2016/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/34ab6255-en.
