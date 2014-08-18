Policy brief on entrepreneurship among people with disabilities

This paper delves into the critical intersection of disability, entrepreneurship, and policy intervention within the European Union. Acknowledging that roughly 16% of the EU's working-age population is affected by disability—a figure set to rise with an aging populace—it underscores the vital role entrepreneurship can play in fostering the social and economic inclusion of people with disabilities. The document articulates a multifaceted strategy for enhancing entrepreneurial opportunities, focusing on making business startup support more accessible, bolstering the development and adoption of assistive technologies, tailoring training and support to the unique needs of entrepreneurs with disabilities, and ensuring the accessibility of public digital resources. By advocating for these targeted policy actions, the paper presents a blueprint for governments to not only uplift individuals with disabilities but also enrich the broader economy through their full participation and contributions.