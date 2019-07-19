Skip to main content
Policy approaches to incentivise sustainable plastic design

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/233ac351-en
Authors
Emma Watkins, Jean-Pierre Schweitzer, Eeva Leinala, Peter Börkey
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Watkins, E. et al. (2019), “Policy approaches to incentivise sustainable plastic design”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 149, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/233ac351-en.
