This report proposes a practical, country-based framework for developing good governance indicators for programmes funded by the European Union in Poland. The concepts presented and the challenges discussed are, however, relevant to a wide range of OECD member and non-member countries in the development of indicators-based performance measurement systems.
Poland: Implementing Strategic-State Capability
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
