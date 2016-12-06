The OECD Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) examines not just what students know in science, reading and mathematics, but what they can do with what they know. Results from PISA show educators and policy makers the quality and equity of learning outcomes achieved elsewhere, and allow them to learn from the policies and practices applied in other countries. PISA 2015 Results (Volume II): Policies and Practices for Successful Schools, is one of five volumes that present the results of the PISA 2015 survey, the sixth round of the triennial assessment. It examines how student performance is associated with various characteristics of individual schools and school systems, including the resources allocated to education, the learning environment and how school systems select students into different schools, programmes and classes.