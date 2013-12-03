Skip to main content
PISA 2012 Results: What Students Know and Can Do (Volume I)

Student Performance in Mathematics, Reading and Science
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264201118-en
OECD
PISA
Cite this content as:

OECD (2013), PISA 2012 Results: What Students Know and Can Do (Volume I): Student Performance in Mathematics, Reading and Science, PISA, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264201118-en.
