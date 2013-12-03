Skip to main content
PISA 2012 Results: Excellence through Equity (Volume II)

Giving Every Student the Chance to Succeed
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264201132-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
PISA
Cite this content as:

OECD (2013), PISA 2012 Results: Excellence through Equity (Volume II): Giving Every Student the Chance to Succeed, PISA, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264201132-en.
