PISA 2003 Data Analysis Manual

This publication provides all the information required to understand the PISA 2003 educational performance database and perform analyses in accordance with the complex methodologies used to collect and process the data. It enables researchers to both reproduce the initial results and to undertake further analyses. The publication includes introductory chapters explaining the statistical theories and concepts required to analyse the PISA data, including full chapters on how to apply replicate weights and undertake analyses using plausible values; worked examples providing full syntax in SAS®; and a comprehensive description of the OECD PISA 2003 international database.

The PISA 2003 database includes micro-level data on student educational performance for 41 countries collected in 2003, together with students’ responses to the PISA 2003 questionnaires and the test questions. A similar manual is available for SPSS users.