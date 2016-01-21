This report summarises the discussions of a workshop on the applicability of existing OECD Test Guidelines (TG) on physical-chemical properties of manufactured nanomaterials, and further identifies the need to update current or develop new OECD Test Guidelines and/or OECD Guidance Documents (GD) which are relevant for safety and regulatory decision-making of nanomaterials.
Physical-Chemical Parameters: Measurements and Methods Relevant for the Regulation of Nanomaterials
