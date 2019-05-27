Physical-Chemical Decision Framework to inform Decisions for Risk Assessment of Manufactured Nanomaterials

This framework helps to identify the appropriate methods for characterising physico-chemical endpoints for different manufactured nanomaterials, or types of nanomaterials, for use in risk assessment and management, starting with basic substance characterisation. This document is intended to provide a generalised process that is capable of identifying the relevant information from relatively simple to more advanced nanomaterial systems. As a whole, the framework is intended to clarify requirements and reduce uncertainty in the applicability of testing and measurements for resolving knowledge gaps.