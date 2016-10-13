This paper highlights the urban development in India and implications for low income households living in informal settlements or slums. The paper is divided into four sections. Section 1 describes urban development pattern in India. Section 2 presents a summary of policies since 1950 which have been implemented to address the housing needs of low income households in cities. Section 3 presents impacts of various housing and resettlement policies in selected cities in India. Section 4 summarizes key insights from self-planned low income settlements in cities-the slums, and expert planned low income settlements as part of resettlement policies.
Perspectives for Integrating Housing Location Considerations and Transport Planning as a Means to Face Social Exclusion in Indian Cities
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
