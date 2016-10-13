Skip to main content
Perspectives for Integrating Housing Location Considerations and Transport Planning as a Means to Face Social Exclusion in Indian Cities

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4b3b9950-en
Authors
Geetam Tiwari
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Tiwari, G. (2016), “Perspectives for Integrating Housing Location Considerations and Transport Planning as a Means to Face Social Exclusion in Indian Cities”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2016/17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4b3b9950-en.
