Personal Data Use in Financial Services and the Role of Financial Education

Technological innovations have greatly increased the capacity of financial services providers to capture, store, combine and analyse a wide variety of customer data, such as their financial situation, preferences, habits and physical location. This report reviews the risks and benefits of these technological developments and suggests policy options to protect consumers, combining robust financial and personal data protection and greater consumer awareness and financial education. It was developed as part of the programme of work of the OECD International Network on Financial Education’s (INFE) Working Group on Digital Financial Literacy.