Performance Indicators for the Road Sector

How can road administrations lift their performance in managing the road network? How does that management contribute to the development of efficient transport systems? What are some common indicators/criteria that could be developed for OECD countries? What are the data needs and the information network required to support these indicators?

The analysis of performance using key indicators provides road administrations with a basis for redefining their activities. This report does not define a vision for adoption in all countries. Rather, the results should serve as a framework for evaluating the role and performance of road administrations in OECD countries.