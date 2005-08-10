This report communicates the results of an international seminar which reviewed recent progress in the field of pellet-clad interaction in light water reactor fuels. It also draws a comprehensive picture of current understanding of relevant phenomena and their impact on the nuclear fuel rod, under the widest possible conditions. State-of-the-art knowledge is presented for both uranium-oxide and mixed-oxide fuels.
Pellet-clad Interaction in Water Reactor Fuels
Seminar Proceedings, Aix-en-Provence, France, 9-11 March 2004
Report
Nuclear Science
Abstract
