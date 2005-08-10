Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Pellet-clad Interaction in Water Reactor Fuels

Seminar Proceedings, Aix-en-Provence, France, 9-11 March 2004
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264011588-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Nuclear Science
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2005), Pellet-clad Interaction in Water Reactor Fuels: Seminar Proceedings, Aix-en-Provence, France, 9-11 March 2004, Nuclear Science, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264011588-en.
Go to top