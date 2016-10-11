Skip to main content
Participation in Global Value Chains in Latin America

Implications for Trade and Trade-Related Policy
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlpq80ts8f2-en
Charles Cadestin, Julien Gourdon, Przemyslaw Kowalski
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cadestin, C., J. Gourdon and P. Kowalski (2016), “Participation in Global Value Chains in Latin America: Implications for Trade and Trade-Related Policy”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 192, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlpq80ts8f2-en.
