This paper characterises the extent of GVC participation in selected countries of Latin America. It looks deeper into certain key trade policy-related aspects of Latin American trade integration with the potential to improve GVC participation. Latin America has a dense web of intra and extra-regional preferential trade agreements (PTAs). Nevertheless, the overlap, duplication and conflicts among the different rules and standards governing trade under these PTAs are likely reducing the benefits of these agreements. This is prompting renewed interest in the idea of linking or harmonising the various Latin American PTAs. To help inform this debate, this study analyses the impact of rules of origin (RoO) and non-tariff measures (NTMs) on GVC integration in the region, and examines relevant harmonisation initiatives.
Participation in Global Value Chains in Latin America
Implications for Trade and Trade-Related Policy
Policy paper
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Policy paper3 May 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
Policy paper11 December 2023
-
10 November 2023
-
Policy paper6 November 2023
-
27 October 2023
Related publications
-
8 July 2024
-
Case study10 June 2024
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
23 February 2024
-
12 February 2024
-
2 February 2024