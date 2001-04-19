Skip to main content
Options for Reforming The Tax System in Greece

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/668734032323
Chiara Bronchi
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Bronchi, C. (2001), “Options for Reforming The Tax System in Greece”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 291, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/668734032323.
