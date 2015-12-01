Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Open Educational Resources

A Catalyst for Innovation
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264247543-en
Authors
Dominic Orr, Michele Rimini, Dirk Van Damme
Tags
Educational Research and Innovation
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Orr, D., M. Rimini and D. Van Damme (2015), Open Educational Resources: A Catalyst for Innovation, Educational Research and Innovation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264247543-en.
Go to top