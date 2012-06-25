Skip to main content
Open Educational Resources

Analysis of Responses to the OECD Country Questionnaire
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k990rjhvtlv-en
Authors
Jan Hylén, Dirk Van Damme, Fred Mulder, Susan D’Antoni
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hylén, J. et al. (2012), “Open Educational Resources: Analysis of Responses to the OECD Country Questionnaire”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 76, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k990rjhvtlv-en.
