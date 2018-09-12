Oil Information 2018

Oil Information is a comprehensive reference book on current developments in oil supply and demand. This publ ication contains key data on world production, t rade, prices and consumption of major oil product groups, with time series back to the early 1970s.

Its core consists of a detailed and comprehensive picture of oil supply, demand, trade, production and consumption by end-user for each OECD country individually and for the OECD regions. Trade data are reported extensively by origin and destination.

Oil Information is one of a series of annual IEA statistical publications on major energy sources; other reports are Coal Information, Electricity Information, Natural Gas Information and Renewables Information.