Oil Information 2016

Oil Information is a comprehensive reference book on current developments in oil supply and demand. This publication contains key data on world production, trade, prices and consumption of major oil product groups, with time series back to the early 1970s.

Its core consists of a detailed and comprehensive picture of oil supply, demand, trade, production and consumption by end-user for each OECD country individually and for the OECD regions. Trade data are reported extensively by origin and destination.

Oil Information is one of a series of annual IEA statistical publications on major energy sources; other reports are Coal Information, Electricity Information, Natural Gas Information and Renewables Information.