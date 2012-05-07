This publication provides up-to-date, detailed quarterly statistics on oil, coal, natural gas and electricity for the OECD countries. Oil statistics cover production, trade, refinery intake and output, stock changes and consumption for crude oil, NGL and nine selected oil product groups. Statistics for electricity, natural gas and hard coal and brown coal show supply and trade. Import and export data are reported by origin and destination. Moreover, oil and hard coal production are reported on a worldwide basis.
Oil, Gas, Coal and Electricity, Volume 2012 Issue 2
Quarterly Statistics, Fourth Quarter 2011
Report
Oil, Gas, Coal and Electricity
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
5 April 2019
-
18 January 2019
-
2 October 2018
-
16 July 2018
-
7 April 2018
-
12 January 2018
-
11 October 2017
-
11 July 2017
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
-
11 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
6 December 2023
-
5 December 2023