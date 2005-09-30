This OECD Territorial Review examines how Seoul – a city of 10.3 million people at the core of a capital region of 22.5 million people – is striving to upgrade its positioning from a gigantic national capital towards a 'world city' and a business hub in Northeast Asia. This quest for international competitiveness fits within a complex national agenda that gives priority to balanced development across the country, notably via the central government’s project to relocate administrative functions outside Seoul.
OECD Territorial Reviews: Seoul, Korea 2005
Report
OECD Territorial Reviews
Abstract
