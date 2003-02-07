This review of Mexico evaluates emerging territorial development strategies as well as relevant changes in governance, such as new horizontal and vertical co-ordination mechanisms, being introduced in conjunction with improved federal arrangements. The review focuses on three policy objectives that are considered as having greatest priority in confronting and redressing Mexico’s stark regional disparities: alleviating poverty, fostering competitiveness and enhancing connectivity. The review is for academia, policy makers and economists, NGOs and independent think tanks.
OECD Territorial Reviews: Mexico 2003
Report
OECD Territorial Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
This review of Mexico evaluates emerging territorial development strategies as well as relevant changes in governance, such as new horizontal and vertical co-ordination mechanisms, being introduced in conjunction with improved federal arrangements. The review focuses on three policy objectives that are considered as having greatest priority in confronting and redressing Mexico’s stark regional disparities: alleviating poverty, fostering competitiveness and enhancing connectivity. The review is for academia, policy makers and economists, NGOs and independent think tanks.
In the same series
-
6 February 2024
-
22 June 2022
-
1 October 2020
-
6 February 2020
-
23 September 2019
-
3 May 2019
-
4 February 2019
-
28 August 2018
Related publications
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
13 March 2024