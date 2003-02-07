OECD Territorial Reviews: Mexico 2003

This review of Mexico evaluates emerging territorial development strategies as well as relevant changes in governance, such as new horizontal and vertical co-ordination mechanisms, being introduced in conjunction with improved federal arrangements. The review focuses on three policy objectives that are considered as having greatest priority in confronting and redressing Mexico’s stark regional disparities: alleviating poverty, fostering competitiveness and enhancing connectivity. The review is for academia, policy makers and economists, NGOs and independent think tanks.

