One of the major challenges facing the Czech Republic is to preserve the role of the Capital city Region of Prague and its surroundings as growth engines for the national economy, while ensuring adequate development in other regions. This report examines the performance and potential of the various Czech regions, examines strategies and policies for fostering better regional peformance, and looks at the institutions involved and makes recommendations for their improvement.
OECD Territorial Reviews: Czech Republic 2004
Report
OECD Territorial Reviews
Abstract
