Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Survey on Integrated Pest Management (IPM) in the Field of Private Area and Public Health Area Disinfectants

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2b9b168a-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), OECD Survey on Integrated Pest Management (IPM) in the Field of Private Area and Public Health Area Disinfectants, Series on Pesticides and Biocides, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2b9b168a-en.
Go to top