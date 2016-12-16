OECD Survey on Integrated Pest Management (IPM) in the Field of Private Area and Public Health Area Disinfectants

This report presents findings from the 2010-11 OECD survey on Integrated Pest Management (IPM) in the field of private area and public health area. It revealed a lack of harmonisation in risk reduction measures amongst OECD countries. Responding countries suggested activities at the OECD level to progress in biocide risk reduction, focusing on sustainable use. Recommendations included establishing criteria for evaluation, reviewing biocides' roles in a sustainable society, increasing knowledge on resistance development, studying costs and benefits, exploring substitution options, and developing risk indicators.