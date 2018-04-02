Skip to main content
OECD Skills Strategy Diagnostic Report: Italy 2017

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264298644-en
OECD
OECD Skills Studies
OECD (2018), OECD Skills Strategy Diagnostic Report: Italy 2017, OECD Skills Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264298644-en.
