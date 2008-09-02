Rural Scotland represents an important resource for national development and growth, but large unexploited potential remains. Many of Scotland’s strengths are rural in nature, including an abundant land area, rich natural and cultural resources, higher standards of living, and a stable and relatively diversified economy with good employment and entrepreneurship indicators. This comprehensive review of rural policy in Scotland recommends a more integrated approach to rural policy which addresses land and housing related issues, economic diversification in key emerging sectors, service delivery improvements and actions to exploit rural-urban linkages.
OECD Rural Policy Reviews: Scotland, UK 2008
Report
OECD Rural Policy Reviews
Abstract
