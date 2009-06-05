OECD's comprehensive review of rural policy in Italy. On average, rural regions in Italy have some of the highest GDP per capita among the OECD countries, yet unexploited potential remains. This analysis of rural Italy reveals heterogeneous economic conditions, an increasing elderly population and a diminished focus on environmental concerns. This suggests the need for a broader rural policy approach that reflects the changing demands upon rural resources and that considers other aspects of rurality including health, education and quality of life.
OECD Rural Policy Reviews, Italy 2009
Report
OECD Rural Policy Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
21 January 2020
-
15 October 2019
-
17 July 2019
-
21 January 2019
-
28 March 2018
-
18 November 2014
-
29 April 2014
-
Report24 October 2013
Related publications
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Working paper27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024