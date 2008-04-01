OECD Rural Policy Reviews: Finland 2008

Finland is one of the most rural countries within the OECD, and it is also one of the early adopters of a multi-sectoral approach to rural policy. The Finnish model of rural policy has been reasonably successful in achieving coherence among sectoral policies oriented to rural areas (the so-called broad rural policy) and in tailoring specific programmes to promote rural development (the so-called narrow rural policy). This reviews examines developments in Finnish rural policy since the last review in 1995, examining in particular public service delivery and competitiveness and business environment policies.