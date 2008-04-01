Finland is one of the most rural countries within the OECD, and it is also one of the early adopters of a multi-sectoral approach to rural policy. The Finnish model of rural policy has been reasonably successful in achieving coherence among sectoral policies oriented to rural areas (the so-called broad rural policy) and in tailoring specific programmes to promote rural development (the so-called narrow rural policy). This reviews examines developments in Finnish rural policy since the last review in 1995, examining in particular public service delivery and competitiveness and business environment policies.
OECD Rural Policy Reviews: Finland 2008
Report
OECD Rural Policy Reviews
Abstract
