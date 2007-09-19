Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Reviews of Tertiary Education: Poland 2007

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264039131-en
Authors
Oliver Fulton, Paulo Santiago, Charles Edquist, Elaine El-Khawas, Elsa Hackl
Tags
OECD Reviews of Tertiary Education
Download PDF

Select a language

English
polski

Cite this content as:

Fulton, O. et al. (2007), OECD Reviews of Tertiary Education: Poland 2007, OECD Reviews of Tertiary Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264039131-en.
Go to top