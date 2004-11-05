This comprehensive review of France's regulatory policies and institutions provides a detailed overview of how regulation has evolved in France along with an expert assessment of its performance. Specific issues including regulatory governance, competition policy, and market openness along with two specific sectors - civil aviation and telecommunications are addressed in separate chapters. Each chapter presents a list of policy options for consideration. The performance and appraisal chapter compares France with other OECD countries and an appendix shows in tabular form how regulation is evolving in France on a sector-by-sector basis.
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform: France 2004
Charting a Clearer Way Forward
Report
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform
Abstract
