Despite macro-economic stability in recent years, Mexico still suffers from stagnant productivity growth. Mexico’s long-term competitiveness in a global context will require greater public and private action to spur innovation and economic growth in regions throughout the country. This report reviews how both national and state policies in Mexico can better support regional innovation systems and includes profiles of 15 states.
OECD Reviews of Regional Innovation: 15 Mexican States 2009
Report
OECD Reviews of Regional Innovation
Abstract
