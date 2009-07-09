OECD Reviews of Labour Market and Social Policies: Slovenia 2009

This report analyses the main challenges for labour market and social policies in Slovenia and considers the available policy options from the perspective of OECD countries' experience. It finds that Slovenia has one of the most equal income distributions in the world and a tradition of social dialogue. However, its unemployment insurance and employment service system are not sufficient to deal effectively with the present economic crisis and the country is also faced with rapid population ageing and a low employment rate among 55-to-64 year olds. This report makes recommendations to deal with these issues.