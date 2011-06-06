The OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy: Russian Federation offers a comprehensive assessement of the innovation system of the Russian Federation, focusing on the role of government. It provides concrete recommendations on how to improve policies that affect innovation performance, including R&D policies. It also identifies good practice from which other countries can learn.
OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy: Russian Federation 2011
Report
OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
31 July 2023
-
4 October 2022
-
10 December 2021
-
14 December 2018
-
10 July 2017
-
16 June 2017
-
9 June 2017
-
20 April 2017
Related publications
-
Policy paper10 November 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
22 July 2022
-
Working paper1 December 2021
-
-
Report7 September 2021
-
Working paper5 August 2021
-