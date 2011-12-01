This book provides a comprehensive assessment of the innovation system of Peru, focusing on the role of government. It provides concrete recommendations and identifies good practices on how to improve policies that affect innovation performance, including R&D policies.
OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy: Peru 2011
Report
OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy
Abstract
