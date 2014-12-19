This report compares the performance of the French innnovation systems with that of other countries and presents the conclusions of interviews with 30 key actors in the French research and innovation system. During the past ten years, this system has undergone profound changes, and the report highlights the governments plan to dynamise and reform the system.
OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy: France 2014
Report
OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy
Abstract
